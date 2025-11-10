United Energy Group Proposes USD Denominated Senior Notes Offering

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

United Energy Group ( (HK:0467) ) has provided an update.

United Energy Group Limited has announced a proposed international offering of USD denominated senior notes, which will be offered outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The proceeds from this offering are intended for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditure in the company’s existing oil and gas portfolio. The notes are expected to be listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange, targeting professional investors. However, the completion of the purchase agreement is subject to certain conditions, and there is no guarantee that the proposed notes issue will materialize.

More about United Energy Group

United Energy Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability. It operates in the energy sector, focusing on oil and gas, and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: 61.39%

Average Trading Volume: 90,330,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$13.25B

