United Company RUSAL Alters EGM Record Date and Delays Circular Dispatch

United Co RUSAL ( (HK:0486) ) just unveiled an announcement.

United Company RUSAL has announced a change in the record date for its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) from 5 November 2025 to 10 November 2025. Additionally, the company has delayed the dispatch of a circular regarding revised annual caps for continuing connected transactions, now expected to be sent to shareholders by 11 November 2025. This delay allows more time to finalize the circular’s contents, potentially impacting shareholder engagement and decision-making timelines.

More about United Co RUSAL

United Company RUSAL is an international public joint-stock company incorporated under the laws of Jersey and continued in the Russian Federation. It operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and sale of aluminum and related products.

