United Breweries Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Volume Decline

The latest update is out from United Breweries Limited ( (IN:UBL) ).

United Breweries Limited has reported a mid-single-digit growth in organic net revenue for the third quarter of 2025, despite a decline in beer volume due to a strong monsoon season. The company has managed to outperform the market, with a high-single-digit increase in price-mix driven by strategic pricing and portfolio adjustments. Notably, the premium segment saw growth in the low teens, bolstered by the success of Kingfisher Ultra Max and the introduction of Amstel Grande.

More about United Breweries Limited

United Breweries Limited is a prominent player in the brewing industry, primarily known for its production of beer. The company is based in Bengaluru, India, and is recognized for its flagship brand, Kingfisher. United Breweries operates under the larger umbrella of Heineken N.V., which is its promoter.

Average Trading Volume: 7,581

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 472.1B INR

