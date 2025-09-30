Unisound AI Technology Announces 2025 Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd. ( (HK:9678) ) is now available.

Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the convening of its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to be held on October 17, 2025, in Beijing. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the abolition of the Supervisory Committee, amendments to the Articles of Association, and approval of the company’s work reports and financial plans for 2024. These resolutions aim to streamline the company’s governance structure and reinforce its financial and operational strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

Unisound AI Technology Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the artificial intelligence industry. The company focuses on AI technology development and provides innovative solutions in intelligent manufacturing and related fields.

