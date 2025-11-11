uniQure Reports Q3 2025 Results and Clinical Progress

uniQure N.V. ( (QURE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information uniQure N.V. presented to its investors.

uniQure N.V. is a gene therapy company focused on developing transformative treatments for patients with severe medical conditions, operating primarily in the biotechnology sector. In its latest earnings report, uniQure highlighted significant progress in its clinical programs, particularly with its AMT-130 gene therapy for Huntington’s disease, which showed promising results in slowing disease progression. The company also reported advancements in other clinical trials, including AMT-260 for epilepsy and AMT-191 for Fabry disease, with further data expected in 2026.

Financially, uniQure raised approximately $323.7 million through a public offering, bolstering its cash reserves to $694.2 million as of September 30, 2025. Despite a net loss of $80.5 million for the quarter, the company saw an increase in revenue to $3.7 million, driven by higher license revenues. Research and development expenses rose to $34.4 million, reflecting increased activity in preparation for regulatory submissions.

Strategically, uniQure is navigating regulatory challenges with the FDA regarding its AMT-130 program, with plans to engage in further discussions to expedite approval processes. The company is also advancing its pipeline with ongoing studies in epilepsy and Fabry disease, while managing a temporary pause in its ALS program due to safety concerns.

Looking ahead, uniQure remains committed to advancing its gene therapy pipeline and addressing regulatory hurdles to bring its therapies to market. The company’s strong financial position supports its operational plans into 2029, as it continues to focus on delivering innovative treatments for patients with unmet medical needs.

