Unilever Reports Strong Q3 Growth and Prepares for Ice Cream Demerger

Unilever ( (GB:ULVR) ) has issued an update.

Unilever reported a 3.9% underlying sales growth in the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong performances across its business groups, particularly in beauty and wellbeing. The company is on track to meet its full-year outlook, despite a decline in turnover due to currency impacts and net disposals. Unilever is set to complete the demerger of its ice cream business, which will simplify its operations and enhance its focus on higher-margin segments. The demerger is expected to create a world-leading ice cream business, The Magnum Ice Cream Company, and improve Unilever’s structural margin profile. The company continues to see growth in developed markets, with a notable performance in North America, and is making strides in emerging markets, particularly in Indonesia and China.

Spark’s Take on GB:ULVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ULVR is a Outperform.

Unilever’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings outlook, despite some technical and valuation concerns. The company’s ability to maintain profitability and growth in developed markets, along with strategic initiatives in emerging markets, supports a favorable investment case.

More about Unilever

Unilever PLC is a leading company in the consumer goods industry, known for its diverse range of products in beauty and wellbeing, personal care, home care, foods, and ice cream. The company focuses on innovation and premium segments, with a significant presence in both developed and emerging markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,330,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £113.7B

