Unilever Executive Sells Shares on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Unilever ( (GB:ULVR) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Unilever PLC announced a transaction involving Heiko Schipper, the Business Group President for Foods, who sold 4,173.37167 of the company’s ordinary shares on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. The sale, valued at €223,212.53, reflects internal managerial transactions and may have implications for the company’s stock performance and stakeholder perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ULVR) stock is a Sell with a £3900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unilever stock, see the GB:ULVR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ULVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ULVR is a Outperform.

Unilever’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings outlook, despite some technical and valuation concerns. The company’s ability to maintain profitability and growth in developed markets, along with strategic initiatives in emerging markets, supports a favorable investment case.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ULVR stock, click here.

More about Unilever

Unilever PLC is a multinational company operating in the consumer goods industry, focusing on a wide range of products including food, beverages, cleaning agents, and personal care items. The company is known for its strong market presence and leadership in various segments of the consumer goods market.

Average Trading Volume: 3,348,717

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £115B

See more data about ULVR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue