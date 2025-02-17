Unilever Discloses Executive Share Transactions

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

The latest announcement is out from Unilever ( (GB:ULVR) ).

Unilever PLC has announced the public disclosure of stock transactions by several key executives, including Eduardo Campanella, Peter Ter Kulve, and Reginaldo Ecclissato, among others. These transactions involve the vesting of performance share plan (PSP) and targeted share allocation (TSA) award shares, executed on February 13, 2025, at the London Stock Exchange and Amsterdam Stock Exchange. The disclosure underscores Unilever’s commitment to transparency and governance, potentially impacting stakeholders’ confidence and the company’s market positioning.

More about Unilever

Unilever PLC is a multinational company operating in the consumer goods industry, offering a wide range of products in categories such as home care, personal care, and food and beverages. It holds a significant market presence globally, focusing on sustainability and innovation to cater to diverse consumer needs.

YTD Price Performance: -3.28%

Average Trading Volume: 3,551,099

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £111.1B

