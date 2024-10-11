Unilever Confirms Buy-Back of 382,000 Shares

Unilever (GB:ULVR) has released an update.

Unilever PLC has announced the purchase of 382,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of an ongoing share buy-back program, with prices ranging between GBp 4,778.00 and GBp 4,812.00 per share. Following this transaction, the company now holds over 38.9 million shares in treasury. This strategic move could indicate Unilever’s confidence in its financial stability and future prospects.

