Unilever Announces Executive Share Transactions

Unilever ( (GB:ULVR) ) has issued an announcement.

Unilever PLC announced a transaction involving Fabian Garcia, the Business Group President for Personal Care and a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive. The transaction included the cancellation of 24,461.862 PLC ADR shares and the granting of 26,576.808 PLC ADR shares, valued at $1,656,266.67, both conducted outside a trading venue. These transactions reflect internal adjustments in share awards for managerial responsibilities, potentially impacting the company’s executive compensation structure and shareholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ULVR) stock is a Sell with a £3900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unilever stock, see the GB:ULVR Stock Forecast page.

GB:ULVR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ULVR is a Outperform.

Unilever’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive earnings outlook, despite some technical and valuation concerns. The company’s ability to maintain profitability and growth in developed markets, along with strategic initiatives in emerging markets, supports a favorable investment case.

More about Unilever

Unilever PLC is a multinational company operating in the consumer goods industry, primarily focusing on personal care, food and beverage, and home care products. The company is known for its wide range of brands and products that cater to various markets globally.

Average Trading Volume: 3,359,298

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £115B

