Unifi Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

Unifi Inc ( (UFI) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Unifi Inc presented to its investors.

Unifi Inc., a global leader in sustainable synthetic textiles, is renowned for its innovative recycled yarns, including the REPREVE brand, which transforms waste into sustainable products. In its first fiscal quarter of 2026, Unifi reported a net sales decline of 7.9% to $135.7 million, attributed to trade and tariff-related uncertainties and demand volatility. The company’s gross profit dropped to $3.4 million, with a net loss of $11.4 million, reflecting ongoing financial pressures. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in revenues from REPREVE Fiber products and a negative adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million. Unifi has launched a restructuring program aimed at enhancing cost structures and profitability, alongside the introduction of A.M.Y. Peppermint, a sustainable yarn innovation. Looking forward, Unifi’s management remains focused on cost optimization and strategic investments in innovation, anticipating improved financial performance as market conditions stabilize.

