Unidata S.p.A. Announces Share Buyback

Unidata S.p.A. announced the purchase of 3,500 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program, representing about 0.0113% of its share capital, at an average price of €2.84, totaling €9,936.32. This move is part of a strategic effort to manage its share capital, potentially impacting its market positioning and signaling confidence in its financial health to stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:UD) stock is a Buy with a EUR6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Unidata S.P.A. stock, see the IT:UD Stock Forecast page.

More about Unidata S.P.A.

Unidata S.p.A. is a telecommunications, cloud, and IoT services operator founded in 1985, providing ultra-broadband connectivity, VoIP, cloud services, and IoT solutions. The company operates a fiber optic network of approximately 7,800 km, a wireless network, and a proprietary data center, serving over 28,600 customers across business, wholesale, and residential sectors. Unidata is listed on the Euronext Milan Market – STAR Segment of Borsa Italiana.

