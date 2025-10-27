Unidata S.p.A. Acquires Additional Own Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Unidata S.P.A. ( (IT:UD) ) just unveiled an update.

Unidata S.p.A. announced the purchase of 1,500 own shares on the Euronext Milan Market – STAR Segment, as part of its ongoing share purchase program. This transaction, which took place between October 22 and October 24, 2025, reflects a strategic move to consolidate its market position, with the company now holding 736,556 own shares, equating to 2.3847% of its share capital.

Unidata S.p.A. is a telecommunications, cloud, and IoT services operator founded in 1985. The company operates a fiber optic network of approximately 7,920 km, a wireless network, and a proprietary data center. It provides ultra-broadband connectivity services, VoIP, cloud services, and IoT solutions for home automation and Smart City markets to over 29,300 customers. Unidata is listed on the Euronext Milan Market – STAR Segment.

Average Trading Volume: 65,452

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €90.81M

