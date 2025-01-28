Unicorn AIM VCT Launches £20 Million Subscription Offer

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Unicorn AIM VCT ( (GB:UAV) ) has provided an announcement.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc has announced a subscription offer to raise up to £20 million, with an additional facility to raise £5 million more, through the issuance of up to 35 million ordinary shares. The offering is scheduled to open on 13 February 2025 and close by 30 April 2025, with allotments happening on specified dates unless fully subscribed earlier. This move is strategically aimed at strengthening the company’s investment portfolio and potentially enhancing returns for its investors.

Unicorn AIM VCT plc operates within the financial services industry, focusing on investment and venture capital trust products. The company is engaged in raising funds through subscriptions and investing in various ventures to generate returns for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: -1.24%

Average Trading Volume: 47,244

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

