Unicharm Partners with CellSource for Employee Reproductive Support

CellSource Co., Ltd. (JP:4880) has released an update.

Unicharm Corporation has incorporated CellSource Co., Ltd.’s ‘Egg Freezing Anshin Bank’ service into its employee welfare program, offering egg freezing and storage at a special rate to support its employees’ reproductive and career planning. This partnership aligns with Unicharm’s corporate ethos ‘Love Your Possibilities’ and is a response to the societal need for balancing work with fertility treatments, as reflected in a survey by Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

