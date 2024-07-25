UNIBEL SA Reports Solid Growth in H1 2024

UNIBEL SA (FR:UNBL) has released an update.

UNIBEL SA, the holding company leading the Bel Group, reported a steady organic growth of 2.5% in the first half of 2024 with consolidated revenue reaching 1.8 billion euros, driven by strong performance in North America and Europe along with positive sales in the e-commerce and Out of Home channels. The company’s core cheese brands, including Boursin®, Babybel®, and Kiri®, contributed to this growth, which was also supported by the fruit activity segment.

