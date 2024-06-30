Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Updates Corporate Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Stapled Security Chess Depository Interests Repr 0.05 Sh (AU:URW) has released an update.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE, a prominent real estate investment company, updated its Articles of Association on June 5, 2024, reflecting its corporate structure as a European public limited company with a Management Board and Supervisory Board. The company specializes in acquiring, developing, managing, and leasing property assets, with operations extending beyond France. Established in 1968, it has evolved to have its shares stapled with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. of the Netherlands, indicating a strong international presence in the real estate investment market.

