Uni-President China Holdings Reports Robust Growth in 2025 Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Uni-President China Holdings ( (HK:0220) ) has shared an announcement.

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. reported a strong financial performance for the first half of 2025, with a 10.6% increase in revenue to RMB17,086.6 million and a 33.2% rise in profit attributable to equity holders. The company’s growth was driven by increased sales, improved productivity, and decreased raw material costs, alongside strategic marketing and channel expansion efforts. The favorable economic environment in China, characterized by supportive government policies and growing consumer demand for health and emotional value in products, has contributed to the company’s positive results and its ability to innovate and adapt to market trends.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0220) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Uni-President China Holdings stock, see the HK:0220 Stock Forecast page.

More about Uni-President China Holdings

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd. operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on the production and distribution of food products and beverages. The company has a significant market presence in China, with its revenue primarily derived from its beverages and food business segments.

Average Trading Volume: 8,219,417

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$42.29B

Learn more about 0220 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue