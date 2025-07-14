Uni-Asia Group Ltd. Faces Cybersecurity Breach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. ( (SG:CHJ) ) has provided an announcement.

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. has reported a cybersecurity incident involving unauthorized access to one of its subsidiary’s IT servers, resulting in data inaccessibility. The company is collaborating with its external IT vendor to manage the situation, but the impact on business operations remains uncertain as investigations continue.

More about Uni-Asia Group Ltd.

Uni-Asia Group Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating with various subsidiaries. The company focuses on providing financial and investment services, with a particular emphasis on the shipping and real estate sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 31,947

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$64.84M

See more insights into CHJ stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue