UMP Healthcare Announces AGM and Share Repurchase Mandate

An update from UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited ( (HK:0722) ) is now available.

UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 21, 2025, where key agenda items include the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, and re-election of directors. Additionally, the company seeks shareholder approval for a mandate allowing the repurchase of up to 10% of its issued shares, which could impact its financial strategy and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0722) stock is a Buy with a HK$0.50 price target.

More about UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited

UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited operates in the healthcare industry, providing medical and healthcare services. The company is focused on delivering quality healthcare solutions and services to its clients, with a market presence primarily in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 113,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$384.5M

