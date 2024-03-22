UMH Properties Releases 2023 Annual Report with Disclosure Notice

Umh Properties (UMH) just unveiled an update.

UMH has released its 2023 Annual Report on its official website, signaling a key update for investors and stakeholders. The company clarifies that the contents of the report, while publicly shared, are not considered legally filed under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are not intended to be used in legal proceedings or incorporated into future securities filings unless explicitly stated. This disclosure is in line with regulatory practices and does not constitute an admission of the material’s significance under financial disclosure regulations.

