UltraTech Cement Announces Resignation of Chief Legal Officer

UltraTech Cement Limited ( (IN:ULTRACEMCO) ) has provided an update.

UltraTech Cement Limited has announced the resignation of its Chief Legal Officer, Mr. Anoop Khatry, effective from the close of business on July 3, 2025, due to personal reasons. This change in senior management could impact the company’s legal operations and strategic initiatives, potentially influencing its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

More about UltraTech Cement Limited

UltraTech Cement Limited operates in the building materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of cement and related products. It is a prominent player in the market, known for its extensive range of cement products and solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,153

Current Market Cap: 3661.8B INR

