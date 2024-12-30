Ultimate Products PLC Executes Share Buyback and Cancels Shares

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

UP Global Sourcing Holdings ( (GB:ULTP) ) has issued an update.

Ultimate Products PLC announced the purchase and cancellation of 28,276 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction reduces the company’s total share capital to 87,845,172 ordinary shares, impacting its total voting rights and potentially affecting shareholders’ calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

More about UP Global Sourcing Holdings

Ultimate Products PLC is a leading owner of several homeware brands, including Salter, the UK’s oldest houseware brand, and Beldray, a brand in laundry, floor care, heating, and cooling. The company specializes in product categories such as Small Domestic Appliances, Housewares, Laundry, Audio, and Heating and Cooling, selling to over 300 retailers in 38 countries. Founded in 1997, it employs over 370 staff and is headquartered in Oldham, Greater Manchester, with additional offices in Guangzhou, China, and Paris, France.

YTD Price Performance: -22.23%

Average Trading Volume: 90,039

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £98.62M

