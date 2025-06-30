UK Oil & Gas PLC Delays Interim Results Amid Audit Completion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UK Oil & Gas Investments ( (GB:UKOG) ) has shared an announcement.

UK Oil & Gas PLC announced a delay in the publication of its interim results for the period ended 30 March 2025, due to ongoing delays in completing the audit of its 2024 Annual Financial Statements. The company anticipates finalizing the audit and releasing the annual report by the end of July, after which it will proceed with publishing the interim results. This delay may impact the company’s operational timelines and could have implications for investor confidence and market positioning.

UK Oil & Gas PLC is a company operating in the oil and gas industry, primarily focused on exploration and production activities. It is listed on the London AIM market and engages in the development of energy resources within the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 616,313,812

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.69M

