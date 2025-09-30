UK GDP Growth Slows Sharply, Matches Estimates

The UK’s GDP growth rate for the quarter came in at 0.3%, marking a significant decrease from the previous quarter’s growth of 0.7%. This represents a decline of 0.4 percentage points, indicating a slowdown in economic expansion.

The actual GDP growth rate matched analyst estimates of 0.3%, suggesting that the market had already priced in this deceleration. The stock market may see a muted reaction, with sectors sensitive to economic growth, such as consumer discretionary and industrials, potentially experiencing some pressure. The impact is likely to be short-term as investors adjust their expectations for economic momentum.

