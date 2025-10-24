UK Business Activity Surges, Stocks Set to Rally

The UK S&P Global Composite PMI Flash rose to 51.1 from a previous reading of 50.1, marking a significant increase of 1 point. This indicates a shift from a marginal expansion to a more solid growth territory in the UK’s private sector.

The actual reading of 51.1 surpassed the analyst estimate of 50.6, suggesting stronger-than-expected business activity. This positive surprise is likely to boost sentiment in the stock market, particularly benefiting sectors like manufacturing and services, which are directly tied to business activity. The impact may be more sentiment-driven in the short term, as investors reassess growth prospects.

