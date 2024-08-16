UGE International Completes Acquisition Arrangement

UGE International (TSE:UGE) has released an update.

UGE International Ltd. has successfully completed the arrangement with NOVA Infrastructure Fund II, LP, resulting in the acquisition of all its outstanding common shares at C$2.00 each. Shareholders, Warrantholders, and Debentureholders will receive their respective consideration upon surrendering their certificates. As a result, UGE will delist from the TSX Venture Exchange and cease its public reporting duties.

