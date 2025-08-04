UFI AS Maintains Stake in Andfjord Salmon with Share Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Andfjord Salmon AS ( (DE:50R) ) has issued an update.

UFI AS has rolled forward agreements for the purchase of 195,000 shares in Andfjord Salmon Group AS, maintaining its exposure in the company. This transaction highlights the continued confidence in Andfjord Salmon’s sustainable aquaculture operations, potentially reinforcing its market position and reassuring stakeholders of its strategic direction.

More about Andfjord Salmon AS

Located at Andøya on the Arctic Archipelago of Vesterålen, Norway, Andfjord Salmon is developing the world’s most sustainable and fish-friendly aquaculture facility of its kind. Through a proprietary flow-through system, Andfjord Salmon combines the best from ocean and land-based salmon farming. In its first production cycle, the company achieved an industry-leading survival rate of 97.5 percent, feed conversion ratio of 1.05, superior share of 91.1 percent, and required 1 kWh to produce one kilo of salmon.

YTD Price Performance: -25.37%

Average Trading Volume: 72,932

Current Market Cap: NOK2.93B

