UDR Senior VP Harry Alcock Transitions to Consulting Role

The latest announcement is out from UDR (UDR).

Harry G. Alcock has announced his resignation as the Senior Vice President – Chief Investment Officer of his company, effective July 31, 2024, transitioning to a consulting role thereafter. He’s been with the company since 2010, becoming Chief Investment Officer in 2017. Alcock’s departure terms ensure he retains his current compensation, health benefits until 2029, and the vesting of certain equity awards. In his new consulting capacity, he will earn a monthly fee, expense reimbursements, and possible incentive fees for successful transactions, while adhering to non-compete and non-solicitation clauses until the end of 2025.

