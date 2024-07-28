UBTECH ROBOTICS Projects Robust Revenue Growth

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H (HK:9880) has released an update.

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD anticipates a significant revenue increase for the first half of 2024, with expected growth between 72% and 91% compared to the previous year, driven by strong sales in educational and consumer-grade smart robotic products. The company advises shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution, as these preliminary figures, based on unaudited accounts, are subject to change upon formal review and audit.

For further insights into HK:9880 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.