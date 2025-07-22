UBTECH Robotics Announces New H Share Placement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Class H ( (HK:9880) ) has issued an update.

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD has announced a placement of new H shares under a general mandate, involving the issuance of 30,155,450 new H shares, which represents approximately 6.83% of the company’s issued share capital. The placement is expected to attract no less than six independent placees and is subject to certain conditions precedent, with the company applying for listing and permission to deal in these shares on the Stock Exchange.

UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the robotics industry. The company focuses on the development and production of intelligent robots and related technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 7,682,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$37.88B

