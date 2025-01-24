UBS Reduces Stake in Revolution Beauty Group

Invest with Confidence:
An announcement from Revolution Beauty Group plc ( (GB:REVB) ) is now available.
Revolution Beauty Group PLC has announced that UBS Group AG’s trading book holdings in the company have fallen below the 5% threshold, exempting them from reporting obligations. This change in UBS’s holdings reflects a disposal of voting rights, indicating a shift in stakeholder dynamics and potentially affecting the company’s market position and investor relations.
More about Revolution Beauty Group plc
Revolution Beauty Group PLC is a company in the beauty industry that focuses on cosmetics and skincare products. It is known for its innovative and affordable beauty solutions targeting a diverse consumer base.
YTD Price Performance: -21.02%
Average Trading Volume: 693,303
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: £34.67M
