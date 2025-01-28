UBS Reduces Stake in DS Smith PLC Below Reporting Threshold

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from DS Smith ( (GB:SMDS) ) is now available.

DS Smith PLC has seen a reduction in UBS trading book holdings, which have now fallen below the 5% threshold, making them exempt from reporting. This change in ownership stakes may impact the company’s market dynamics and influence its strategic decisions by altering the level of control and influence exerted by stakeholders.

DS Smith PLC is a UK-based company operating in the packaging industry. It specializes in providing sustainable packaging solutions, offering products such as corrugated packaging, recycling, and paper products, with a strong focus on environmentally-friendly practices.

YTD Price Performance: 11.99%

Average Trading Volume: 5,968,044

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £8.47B

