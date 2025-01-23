UBS Reduces Stake in DS Smith Below 5%

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest announcement is out from DS Smith ( (GB:SMDS) ).

UBS Group AG recently reduced its trading book holdings in DS Smith PLC, bringing its ownership stake below 5%. This change in holdings exempts UBS from further reporting obligations, indicating a reduced influence in the company’s voting rights. This development may affect DS Smith’s shareholder structure and could have implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about DS Smith

DS Smith PLC is a UK-based company that operates in the packaging industry, providing sustainable packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services. Its market focus includes serving large-scale consumer goods, e-commerce, and other industrial sectors with eco-friendly packaging options.

YTD Price Performance: 10.98%

Average Trading Volume: 5,380,425

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £8.29B

