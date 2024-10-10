UBS Group AG Ups Stake in Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications PLC has reported a significant change in share ownership, with UBS Group AG acquiring an increased voting rights position. As of October 8, 2024, UBS Group AG’s total voting rights in Spirent Communications reached 6.590618%, up from their previous notification. The notification, completed on October 10, 2024, in Zurich, marks UBS as a major holder in the UK-based communications company.

