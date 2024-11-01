UBS Gains Substantial Stake in Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has acquired a substantial holding in Chalice Mining Limited, securing a 5.03% voting power in the company through a series of stock transactions. This move highlights UBS’s strategic interest in the mining sector, potentially influencing Chalice’s future directions. Investors may find this development worth monitoring as it could impact Chalice’s market dynamics.

