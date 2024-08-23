UBS Completes Merger with Credit Suisse

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has announced the successful merger of UBS AG and Credit Suisse AG as of May 31, 2024, after an agreement made on December 7, 2023. The merger resulted in Credit Suisse being absorbed by UBS, with no exchange of consideration since UBS Group AG owned both entities. This major consolidation aims to reflect the combined financials of the two banks, providing unaudited pro forma financial information for stakeholders to assess the post-merger financial landscape, while noting that the actual results and future financial conditions may vary.

