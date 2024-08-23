UBS Completes Merger with Credit Suisse

ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Class B (AMUB) has released an update.

UBS Group AG has successfully absorbed Credit Suisse AG, following a merger agreement without any share consideration due to UBS Group AG owning all outstanding shares of both entities. The merger’s financial effects are detailed in pro forma financial statements, revealing pre- and post-merger figures for 2023 and 2024. These documents, meant for illustrative purposes, do not account for future cost efficiencies or synergies and are available for review on UBS’s website and the SEC’s website.

