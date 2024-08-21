UBA Investments Ltd.: Unanimous Votes at AGM

UBA Investments Ltd. (HK:0768) has released an update.

UBA Investments Limited announces that all proposed resolutions were unanimously passed at their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on 21st August 2024. The resolutions included re-elections of directors, approval of audited financial statements, and authorizations for the board to manage director remunerations and share-related transactions. The voting process was scrutineered by Tricor Standard Limited, ensuring transparency and accuracy in the polling results.

