U-NEXT HOLDINGS Announces Postponement in Business Succession Date

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co.Ltd. ( (JP:9418) ) has provided an update.

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. has announced a further postponement of the effective date for the business succession of its subsidiary, USEN FinTech Co., Ltd., which was set to acquire the business of SBI Sumishin Net Bank through an absorption-type split. The new effective date is scheduled for March 2, 2026, due to delays in obtaining necessary approvals. The company assures that there will be no impact on its consolidated financial results for the current fiscal year.

Average Trading Volume: 436,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen367.8B

