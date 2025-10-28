u-blox Shareholders Approve Key Motions at Extraordinary General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from u-blox Holding AG ( (CH:UBXN) ).

At the Extraordinary General Meeting 2025, u-blox shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors, including the election of Claudio Simao as Chairman and the delisting of shares from the SIX Swiss Exchange, contingent on the completion of a public tender offer by Advent International. These decisions could significantly impact u-blox’s market operations and strategic direction, potentially affecting stakeholders and the company’s industry positioning.

u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, specializing in positioning and short-range communication technologies. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, the company provides innovative solutions that enable precise positioning and wireless communication for people, vehicles, and machines.

Average Trading Volume: 78,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: CHF1.02B

