Tyson Foods Reports Growth in Sales and Adjusted EPS

Tyson Foods ( (TSN) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tyson Foods presented to its investors.
Tyson Foods, Inc., headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, is a leading global food company specializing in protein products with well-known brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, and Hillshire Farm.
In its latest earnings report, Tyson Foods announced a year-over-year increase in sales and adjusted earnings per share, despite a decline in GAAP operating income and net income per share. The company highlighted its commitment to operational excellence and meeting customer needs.
Key financial metrics for fiscal 2025 included a 2.1% increase in sales to $54.441 billion, a 26% rise in adjusted operating income to $2.287 billion, and a 33% increase in adjusted EPS to $4.12. However, GAAP operating income fell by 22%, and GAAP EPS dropped by 41%. The company also reported a reduction in total debt by $957 million and repurchased 3.5 million shares.
Looking ahead, Tyson Foods anticipates a 2% to 4% increase in sales for fiscal 2026 and adjusted operating income between $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion. The company plans to maintain liquidity above $1 billion and expects capital expenditures between $700 million and $1 billion.
Tyson Foods remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic investments and operational improvements, while navigating challenges in the protein production industry.