Twin Disc Reports Strong Sales Growth and Improved Margins

Twin Disc Inc ( (TWIN) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Twin Disc Inc presented to its investors.

Twin Disc, Inc. is a company that designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment, catering to markets such as pleasure craft, commercial and military marine, energy, and industrial sectors. In its latest earnings report, Twin Disc announced a 9.7% increase in sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, reaching $80 million, with a gross margin expansion to 28.7%. Despite a net loss of $518,000, the company reported a significant improvement in EBITDA, which rose by 172.3% year-over-year to $4.7 million. The company’s backlog increased to $163.3 million, supported by strong demand in the defense sector and record bookings in marine and propulsion systems. Looking forward, Twin Disc’s management remains optimistic about continued growth, focusing on operational discipline, innovation, and customer engagement to drive profitability throughout fiscal 2026.

