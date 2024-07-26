Tutor Perini Finalizes Executive Severance Agreement

Tutor Perini (TPC) has shared an announcement.

Tutor Perini Corporation has finalized a Separation Agreement with Michael F. Smithson, its former Executive VP of the Civil Group, following his departure from the company. Smithson will receive severance payments totaling $1,050,000, a cash payment of $900,000 equivalent to his target annual bonus, and up to 18 months of paid COBRA premiums for health benefits. This substantial payout underscores the high-stakes nature of executive movements within the financial markets.

