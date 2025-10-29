TurnOnGreen Enters Securities Purchase Agreement with SJC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

TurnOnGreen ( (TOGI) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 29, 2025, TurnOnGreen, Inc. entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with SJC Lending LLC to sell convertible promissory notes totaling up to $1.65 million for a purchase price of up to $1.5 million. The agreement involves multiple closing tranches and includes various collateral agreements, granting SJC a security interest in the company’s assets and intellectual property. This transaction is expected to impact TurnOnGreen’s financial operations by providing necessary capital, while imposing restrictions on additional indebtedness and equity issuance until the notes are repaid or converted.

More about TurnOnGreen

TurnOnGreen, Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing energy solutions and related services. The company, along with its subsidiaries Digital Power Corporation and TOG Technologies, Inc., is involved in the development and sale of energy-efficient products and technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,638,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $14.2M

