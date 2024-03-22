Turning Point Brands Announces Board Retirement and Nominations

Turning Point Brands (TPB) has provided an update.

Arnold Zimmerman is set to retire from Turning Point Brands’ Board of Directors after eleven years, assuming the role of Director Emeritus post-retirement without voting rights. John Catsimatidis Jr. has been nominated to replace him, bringing valuable experience as Red Apple Group’s President and COO, and as a retailer of Turning Point’s products. Concurrently, Turning Point has approved an amended agreement with Executive Chairman David Glazek, outlining his compensation and terms, including equity awards and benefits, with provisions for termination scenarios.

For detailed information about TPB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.