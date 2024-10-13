Turaco Gold Uncovers New Gold Trend at Herman Mine

Turaco Gold Ltd (AU:TCG) has released an update.

Turaco Gold Ltd has announced the discovery of a new mineralised trend at the Herman Mine, located near its Woulo Woulo deposit, with seven shallow drill holes confirming continuity of gold mineralisation. The extensive drilling campaign has revealed encouraging results, including intersections with high gold grades, and the trend remains open to the north, indicating potential for further discoveries. The company’s ongoing exploration efforts at the Afema Project continue to show promise with both reverse circulation and diamond drilling in progress on multiple high-priority targets.

