Tuniu Meets Nasdaq Listing Requirements

Tuniu (TOUR) has released an update.

Tuniu Corporation has successfully met Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, allowing it to maintain its listing on the stock market. After experiencing a period where its shares fell below $1.00, the company achieved compliance by raising its share price above the threshold for ten consecutive days. This development is a positive sign for investors interested in the stability and growth of Tuniu’s stock.

