Tungsten West Secures Additional Funding for Mine Restart

Tungsten West Plc (GB:TUN) has released an update.

Tungsten West Plc has successfully raised an additional £2 million through an expansion of its existing Convertible Loan Notes, aimed at advancing feasibility studies for restarting production at its Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in the UK. This financial move sets the stage for a potential financing round in the first half of 2025 and targets production resumption by the second half of 2026. The company remains actively engaged with potential funding partners, marking a crucial step toward its strategic objectives.

