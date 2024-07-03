Tungsten West Plc Announces Executive Board Shake-Up

Tungsten West Plc (GB:TUN) has released an update.

Tungsten West Plc has announced the appointment of Alistair Stobie as an Executive Director to its board, following his interim CEO position since June 2024. Additionally, the company has confirmed the departure of former CEO Neil Gawthorpe, who has resigned from the board and as an employee. These changes occur as the company focuses on restarting production at the Hemerdon tungsten and tin mine in Devon, UK.

